Eagles sign Corey Clement to one-year deal

The Eagles didn’t tender running back Corey Clement as a restricted free agent, but they are bringing him back.

Clement, 25, has signed a one-year deal with the Eagles, the team announced Wednesday.

Clement originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie in 2017. He played a big part in their Super Bowl victory over the Patriots with four catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.

He played only three offensive snaps and 59 on special teams in four games last season before going on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

In his three seasons, Clement has 174 touches for 895 yards and eight touchdowns. He also has 18 kickoff returns for 455 yards.