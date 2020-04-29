Eric DeCosta on Antonio Brown: We’re always assessing, lots of time before September

Getty Images

After Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Marquise Brown were seen working out with Antonio Brown earlier this offseason, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta was asked about potential interest in the free agent wideout.

DeCosta said he’d keep his thoughts about Brown in-house and he remained non-committal when Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio asked him if there’s any thought about a signing on Wednesday. DeCosta did share a bit more about the general philosophy about roster building he learned from former Ravens G.M. Ozzie Newsome, however.

“We’re always assessing the players out there on the streets,” DeCosta said. “We’re looking at guys, we’re making decisions that we think are best for the clubs. If we think there’s a guy out there who fits us, who’s got the skill set to provide value, we’ll certainly pounce on that kind of guy. As Ozzie always used to tell me, we don’t play games until September. So, we’ve got a lot of time to build the best team we can build and we’ll continue to do that. I look at this time period right here after the draft as a great opportunity to get better as a football team and we will look to do that.”

Jackson has thrown his support behind signing Brown, although he noted it isn’t his decision and there’s nothing from DeCosta to suggest that Brown should be scouting out places in Baltimore for the fall. With a league investigation into Brown’s conduct still looming overhead, that might not be changing anytime soon.