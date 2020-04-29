Ex-Jaguar Telvin Smith jailed for unlawful sexual activity with minors

Getty Images

Former Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith is being held in jail, accused of sexual activity with minors.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office website says Smith was jailed today for “unlawful sexual activity with certain minors.” No further information on the nature of the case has been made public.

According to News 4 in Jacksonville, heavily armored SWAT team officers and undercover detectives were seen at Smith’s home today.

This is Smith’s second recent criminal charge. In November he was arrested after a raid on his home.

The 29-year-old Smith abruptly retired from football before the 2019 season, foregoing a $9.75 million salary.