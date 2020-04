Getty Images

The Giants came closer to filling out their roster.

The team announced the addition of four more undrafted rookies, to go along with the previously reported first 10 they agreed to deals with after the draft.

The new guys are defensive back Jaquarius Landrews, running back Javon Leake, wide receiver Austin Mack, and tackle Kyle Murphy.

Those moves get their roster to 89 players, one short of the offseason limit.