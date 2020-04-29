Giants pick up fifth-year options on Evan Engram, Jabrill Peppers

Getty Images

The New York Giants are picking up the fifth-year options on tight end Evan Engram and safety Jabrill Peppers.

Fifth-year options are guaranteed for injury only and have to be exercised prior to the former first-round pick’s fourth season in the NFL.

Engram was the Giants’ first-round pick in 2017 while Peppers was selected by the Cleveland Browns. Engram has 153 receptions for 1,766 yards and 12 touchdowns in 34 games for New York. Peppers appeared in 11 games for the Giants last season after being traded to New York following the 2018 season.

The salary for players selected between 11 and 32 in the draft will be the average of the third through 25th highest salaries at a player’s position the previous year.