Gronkowski boasts that he had Buccaneers playbook while still under contract with Patriots

Posted by Mike Florio on April 29, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
Some within the league think that the Buccaneers took a swashbuckler’s approach to landing quarterback Tom Brady, ignoring rarely-applied tampering rules in order to ensure that they got their man. And it worked; no one has seriously questioned whether the Bucs had premature communications with Brady (even though the circumstances suggest they did), in the same way the league has turned a blind eye to Brady meeting with Buccaneers coaches in violation of the offseason workout rules.

And now it’s possible that the Bucs may have fractured a rule or two in the pursuit of tight end Rob Gronkowski. Appearing Saturday on the Bud Light Seltzter “Drafterparty,” Gronk said regarding the fact that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been studying the team’s playbook for weeks, “I was in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers playbook four weeks ago, and I wasn’t even on the team.”

While Gronk having the playbook may not be a rules violation in and of itself, how he got it could be. Until he was traded last week from New England to Tampa Bay, Gronkowski continued to be under contract with the Patriots. If the Buccaneers were having direct communications with Gronk about joining the team, and if getting him the playbook was simply part of the process, that could be a potential problem for Tampa Bay.

The Patriots did not respond to a request for comment as to whether they authorized communications between the Buccaneers and Gronkowski prior to the something-for-nothing trade that allowed New England to get compensation for a guy who was never going to play for them again. And the Patriots generally didn’t seem to be inclined to make a stink about potential tampering that may have occurred with Brady in February or March, by the Buccaneers or anyone else.

Regardless, Gronk’s decision to blurt out the fact that he had a Bucs playbook weeks before the Patriots traded him to Tampa could could require the league to engage in the same kind of tightrope-walking that excused Brady’s meeting with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, ostensibly to pick up a playbook.

Maybe the explanation this time around will be that Brady was picking up a copy of the playbook that, unbeknownst to the Buccaneers, he planned to give to Gronk.

22 responses to “Gronkowski boasts that he had Buccaneers playbook while still under contract with Patriots

  1. Cheaters gonna cheat.

    This all stinked the whole process. I would bet nothing would happen in normal times.

    It sure as heck is not now.

  2. As the saying goes, karma is a you-know-what, and at the rate they’re going, the Bucs will crash and burn by week 4…

  7. Did the league “turn a blind eye to Brady meeting with Bucs’ coaches?” Or did the league look into Brady meeting with a *single* Buccaneer coach and find it was a nothing burger?

  10. At least he did not draft a QB in the second round when you signed your franchise quarterback for 127 million

  12. Wow. I mean, this is technically tampering.

    How many times are teams going to cheat the Pats like these tampering incidents?

    If NE had done this to another team, the outrage would be enormous.

  13. Isn’t it possible that Mr. Brady shared his Bucs playbook with Mr. Gronk? Is that a violation? Don’t know. Probably violates team rules…

  16. Football and the political scene in the USA are both so dirty that it makes one lose faith in everything. I once knew who and what I believed. No longer, I don’t believe nothing.

  17. As a Pats fan, ho hum. If it were the Pats, people would be going crazy, but it’s the Bucs so no big deal. Which btw neither case is.

  18. Paste my Home Alone shocked face here…..like this doesn’t happen literally everywhere

  19. You know what really obscene, Jerry Jones, who got $325MM in public money to build his $1.3B stadium, social distancing from his yacht during the NFL draft.

    CTE is obscene.

    Please stop with the breaking the rules talk. Did we not learn anything from Deflategate?

  21. When I saw the headline I assumed he meant this was like 3 years ago because they had everybody’s playbook.

  22. jimmytheeagle says:
    April 29, 2020 at 6:20 pm
    At least he did not draft a QB in the second round when you signed your franchise quarterback for 127 million
    ———————-
    Could be worse. You could be dealing with a team that traded up three meaningless slots in the first round to take a QB project with accuracy issues.

