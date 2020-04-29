Guz Malzahn on Cam Newton: “He’s got something to prove”

Getty Images

Amazingly, 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton continues to be available. Someone who has coached Newton won’t be amazed by the way he plays once he’s back in the NFL.

“I’ve seen that look before,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn told Mike Tirico on NBCSN’s Lunch Talk Live. “He’s got something to prove, he’s determined. Whoever gets him better buckle up.”

Malzahn served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Auburn when Newton won the Heisman Trophy in 2010. Malzahn became the head coach there in 2013.

Newton was cut last month by the Panthers after a failed effort to trade him. He has remained unsigned, primarily due to the inability of teams to have their own doctors give him a physical. All teams currently have starting quarterbacks, but if healthy Newton is better than most of them.

At this point, his best bet may be to wait for someone to get injured, either during training camp or during the regular season.