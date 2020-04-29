Hunter Henry says he was “kind of close” to long-term deal earlier in offseason

Getty Images

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry signed his franchise tag earlier this month, but he said on Wednesday that he thought he might have been able to avoid the entire franchise tag dance.

Henry told reporters on a conference call that he and the Chargers were “kind of getting close” to agreement on a multi-year deal, but the COVID-19 pandemic and shift in focus to the draft put a pin in negotiations for the time being. He added that he hopes to revisit those talks before the July 15 deadline to agree to a long-term deal.

“We’re gonna try to extend and get something long term,” Henry said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

If Henry doesn’t sign a different deal, he’ll play out the year for a salary of $10.6 million.