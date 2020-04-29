Jameis Winston can see, and is safer in traffic

Twitter.com/CharlieSheen

Having LASIK surgery this offseason should help Jameis Winston on the field. After he threw 30 interceptions last year, it can’t hurt.

But it might also make New Orleans-area drivers and pedestrians safer.

During his introductory video conference since signing with the Saints, the former Buccaneers quarterback said he can already tell a remarkable difference in his vision.

“No blurriness, and I think that’s huge,” Winston said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “Depth perception has increased. Those are the big things. I didn’t have bad eyes. I just had astigmatism. I had certain things that they had to fix to increase the precision and sharpness of my vision. That’s the biggest thing.

“I can say this: When you’re riding in a car, and say you get into an accident, you can’t read the license plate of the person who you just hit but they just ran off because they didn’t have insurance, right? Stuff like that. I can read license plates. I can read street signs. I think the precision in the vision is the biggest difference.”

That’s great Jameis, except now we’re wondering how many accidents you’ve been in when people just mysteriously leave. We never wondered that before. But now we do.

As it pertains to football, it’s reasonable to wonder whether a lack of depth perception in the past might have impacted the amount of interceptions he’s thrown, and whether there will be a noticeable decrease if he ever gets on the field for the Saints.