Jameis Winston: Can’t beat Saints opportunity if you believe in yourself

Getty Images

Jameis Winston wanted a starting job when he hit free agency this offseason, but that didn’t materialize and he wound up signing a one-year deal with the Saints to back up Drew Brees instead.

Winston told his Instagram followers on Monday that he was looking forward to getting a “Harvard education” in playing quarterback while in New Orleans. He said during a Wednesday conference call that he turned down offers from other teams for more money in order to get that education.

He called it the “best opportunity to grow as a quarterback” and that was worth more than any money he may have left on the table.

“I don’t think you can beat that. Especially if you believe in yourself,” Winston said, via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate.

Serving as the No. 2 in New Orleans paid off for Teddy Bridgewater this offseason as he signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the Panthers as a free agent. Winston may not find that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, but it’s clear he thinks it is the best way to get to where he wants to go in the future.