Jameis Winston to make just $1.1 million, plus incentives

Getty Images

Not only is Jameis Winston not going to get paid like a starting quarterback this year in New Orleans, he’s not even going to make as much as most second-string quarterbacks.

Winston’s contract carries a base value of just $1.1 million, according to Field Yates of ESPN. That comes from a $148,000 signing bonus and a $952,000 base salary.

With incentives, Winston can make up to $3.4 million more. But if Drew Brees stays healthy Winston will presumably not hit those incentives. And even if Winston does end up playing and playing well, he’d make less than $5 million — a bargain for a quarterback.

Winston said he signed with the Saints in large part because he believes he can learn a lot playing for Sean Payton and sharing a quarterback room with Brees. He certainly didn’t sign with the Saints for the money.