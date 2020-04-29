Jameis Winston to make just $1.1 million, plus incentives

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 29, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Not only is Jameis Winston not going to get paid like a starting quarterback this year in New Orleans, he’s not even going to make as much as most second-string quarterbacks.

Winston’s contract carries a base value of just $1.1 million, according to Field Yates of ESPN. That comes from a $148,000 signing bonus and a $952,000 base salary.

With incentives, Winston can make up to $3.4 million more. But if Drew Brees stays healthy Winston will presumably not hit those incentives. And even if Winston does end up playing and playing well, he’d make less than $5 million — a bargain for a quarterback.

Winston said he signed with the Saints in large part because he believes he can learn a lot playing for Sean Payton and sharing a quarterback room with Brees. He certainly didn’t sign with the Saints for the money.

6 responses to “Jameis Winston to make just $1.1 million, plus incentives

  2. Impressed and never saw this coming…hope this showing of humility will pay off for his in a year or two.

    There’s a qb that hasn’t played in awhile that should take note…

  3. 1. Jameis Winston is 26 and has earned $46 million, he can afford to play a year for only $1.1 million

    2. He’s had 5 years to improve, with different QB coaches.
    I don’t believe that Sean Payton or anyone else can magically get him to stop throwing picks and to improve. Maybe it will help him sitting behind Brees. But if he doesn’t know how to watch tape after 5 years, thts on him.

    3. Winston is WAY better than a backup. He’s a so-so starter, call him somewhat below average. For the right price (plus incentives) thats fine.Is Trubisky at 24MM better than Winston at 10MM + huge incentives for production? Jarred Goff at 34 million vs Winston at 10 million + incentives?

    A so-so QB at a low base + incentives (for real production, not stat padding) is more valuable than a slightly better QB getting paid $30 million.

  5. He really has no leverage otherwise, and has already made good money, but still a smart move by him. Sounds weird saying that about him.

  6. Wow he really did take nothing to play with the Saints. Pretty smart move on his part of his intention is to learn and hit the market again next year in a better position. I think Winston has enough potential and is young enough he can rebound as he matures.

