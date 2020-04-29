Jonathan Allen: The direction we’re headed now is great

Getty Images

Washington has seen change.

It fired team president Bruce Allen, head coach Jay Gruden and head athletic trainer Larry Hess. It traded left tackle Trent Williams and cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

The more things change, the more they change.

“I think the biggest difference between this year and my rookie year is this year is all business,” defensive lineman Jonathan Allen said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSportsWashington.com. “When I [first] came in, the goals of the organization didn’t all align. Guys weren’t on the same page, from the top all the way down to the players.”

There’s a new sheriff in town, and Ron Rivera is building a new culture. For the better.

“The direction we’re heading now is great,” Allen said. “I’m excited for it, the players are excited for it.”