Jordan Love’s high school teammate among Packers’ UDFA signings

Getty Images

The Packers announced the signings of 15 undrafted rookie free agents Wednesday.

The list includes the previously reported arrival of Prairie View A&M quarterback Jalen Morton.

Eight of the 15 are Texas natives, including Michigan State receiver Darrell Stewart. Stewart is the only receiver on the list.

Stewart saw action in 43 games with 21 starts over four seasons for the Spartans. He finished his career ranked third in school history in career receptions with 150.

He totaled 2,363 all-purpose yards.

The Packers’ other signings were UCLA linebacker Krys Barnes, Baylor safety Henry Black, Texas Tech offensive tackle Travis Bruffy, Montreal (Canada) cornerback Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Utah State linebacker Tipa Galeai, Texas State safety Frankie Griffin, North Dakota State guard Jack Johnson, Prairie View A&M fullback Jordan Jones, Rutgers defensive tackle Willington Previlon, Florida State cornerback Stanford Samuels, SMU linebacker Delontae Scott, Troy cornerback Will Sunderland and Memphis running back Patrick Taylor.

Barnes was a high school teammate of Jordan Love in Bakersfield, California.

He made 21­­2 tackles, five sacks, 21 tackles for a loss and two interceptions in his career with the Bruins.