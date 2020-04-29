Kevin Colbert: Steelers haven’t made any offers to veteran QBs

Getty Images

After the Steelers had to rely on backup quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges last season, some wondered if their shaky play might lead the team to pursue another option this offseason.

The answer appears to be no. There was some chatter about the prospect of signing Jameis Winston as an insurance policy for Ben Roethlisberger‘s recovery from a right elbow injury, but Winston signed with the Saints this week and General Manager Kevin Colbert said on 93.7 The Fan Wednesday that the Steelers were never in the mix for his services.

“I can honestly say that we absolutely made no negotiation or any offer to any veteran quarterback,” Colbert said.

With Winston signed, Cam Newton is the most prominent free agent quarterback but it doesn’t sound like he’s under consideration in Pittsburgh either.

The Steelers also passed on quarterbacks in the draft, which suggests that they’re comfortable standing pat with what they have behind Roethlisberger for the time being. That group of quarterbacks, which also includes Paxton Lynch and JT Barrett, may not generate much confidence outside of the organization but that doesn’t seem to be affecting the decision makers in Pittsburgh.