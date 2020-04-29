Kevin Stefanski: We’re going to keep our thumb on Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

During a radio interview on Tuesday, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said that “circumstance and environment” contributed to quarterback Baker Mayfield falling short of expectations last season and that he is confident that the team has improved those things heading into Mayfield’s third NFL season.

Any improvement on those fronts is tied to the change in head coaches from Freddie Kitchens to Kevin Stefanski. Stefanski made his own appearance on ESPN Cleveland on Tuesday and said that the team believes that Mayfield has better things in him than he showed in 2019, but that they aren’t “going to speak it into existence and neither is he.”

“I feel confident that we put him in the system we’re implementing,” Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com. “We added some pieces to the offensive side of ball, which can only help the development of a young quarterback. Then, like anybody else, we’re going to work our hardest with this kid, we’re gonna keep our thumb on him. Then it’s just a matter of the players rising to the occasion, and I think Baker’s done that over the course of his lifetime. He’s won in high school, he’s won in college, he’s won some games in the NFL and now it’s his third year and I just think there’s a natural progression to these things.”

Stefanski said he thinks Mayfield is maturing and growing as a player and leader and being right on those fronts would do a lot to help Stefanski avoid Kitchens’ fate in Cleveland.