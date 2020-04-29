Mike McGlinchey will remain at RT another year after getting Trent Williams

Getty Images

The 49ers traded for Trent Williams to replace the retiring Joe Staley at left tackle. That means Mike McGlinchey will remain at right tackle at least another season.

“When you replace a Hall of Famer with another Hall of Famer, it’s going to look good,” McGlinchey said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “What Trent adds is that we’re not going to lose the production of a Hall of Fame left tackle. That’s the coolest thing about this whole situation.”

The 49ers drafted McGlinchey ninth overall in 2018 as the heir apparent to Staley. McGlinchey has started 28 games at right tackle.

He will remain there at least one more season. Then, who knows?

Williams is scheduled to become a free agent in 2021.

“I’m very comfortable being a right tackle,” McGlinchey said. “I have no problems continuing my career, if that’s the way they want it, at right tackle the entire time. It’s something I’m getting very good at. It’s something that doesn’t matter anymore. I can’t think of a reason why I would need to make the switch other than outside world hype on left tackles still a little higher than right tackles. The NFL doesn’t view it that way, with guys like Lane Johnson and Trent Brown and the contracts they got, and the left tackles that are coming in and out. It’s not a stigma to be a right tackle any more, so I’m OK either way.”