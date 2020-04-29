“Mr. Irrelevant” will get his party, eventually

Getty Images

Tae Crowder will get his party, he’s just going to have to wait for it.

The former Georgia linebacker, who was chosen with the 255th and final pick in the 2020 NFL Draft — becoming Mr. Irrelevant — will eventually be celebrated with the annual festivities in Newport Beach, Calif., though the date remains to be determined.

Irrelevant Week CEO Melanie Fitch told Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com that they still wanted to throw Crowder the traditional week-long party, but they’re prepared to wait out the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns to do so.

“Mr. Irrelevant will be ‘irrelevant’ until the next draft, so we can celebrate him whenever we can have him,” Fitch said. “We’re standing by. . . .

“If normalcy returns but people can’t get near each other, then we’ll wait longer. You, me and my dog isn’t gonna do it for him, I don’t think.”

The group has been honoring the final pick in the draft since 1976, and they’ve already been in touch with Crowder to find out more about him and assure him he’d get his day in the sun. While players selected in the seventh round are far from locks to make it into the NFL, the event is a chance to celebrate being one of the 255 best eligible players this year.

“He said he was excited to be Mr Irrelevant. He thought he was blessed,” Fitch said. “I thought: ‘What little do you know . . .’”

“Usually by the time he gets here, he knows it’s just all in fun and supportive of him. We want him to make the team. In the meantime, it’s ‘Here’s your 15 minutes of fame.’”

The event usually happens in late June, after OTAs and minicamps have wrapped up. But since no one knows what will happen or when it will be safe to travel and gather, Crowder’s going to have to wait to find out when he’ll be relevant in his own way.