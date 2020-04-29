Pete Carroll: Players need at least six weeks of on-field work “to get rolling”

Getty Images

The Seahawks have begun their virtual offseason program. It doesn’t seem likely that teams will get any on-field work done this offseason.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said his team is controlling what it can control.

“The process is under way,” Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “We are just going to keep thinking it’s happening and keep our head down about that and find out more later,” Carroll said. “We haven’t heard much of that at all in regards to that from the league. They are not ready to make any statements at this time, either.

“Nobody knows what’s going to happen, really, so we’ll just wait and see. But meanwhile, we’re going for it.”

Carroll said multiple times his goal is to keep the Seahawks “adaptable.”

His concern is in making sure players have enough time to prepare physically to play a game before playing a game.

Players currently are not allowed in team facilities to work out. So without a real offseason program, the players could need more time than usual to get in football shape.

“That’s a really good question, because that’s going to be a very big issue,” Carroll said. “ I know that our guys need six weeks of work to get rolling, and that’s what the league has always allowed us. A couple weeks, then four [preseason] games. It takes a full five, six weeks in camp. . . . and that’s coming off weeks and weeks of an entire offseason.

“Without an intense offseason, with competition and guys working against each other and all of that, I don’t know. We’re going to have to just figure it out. We won’t know until after we see the results of what happens.”