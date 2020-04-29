Police report: Bashaud Breeland pushed cop, admitted marijuana use

Getty Images

According to a police report, Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland pushed a police officer, and admitted to using marijuana during the course of his arrest Tuesday, and eventually had a gun pulled on him by an officer.

Via Matt Connolly of The State, Breeland’s arrest in York, S.C. came after police said he resisted arrest for an extended period of time, and told them he was a “marijuana enthusiast.”

The incident report from the York County Sheriff’s Office said Breeland and two other men were smoking marijuana at a gas station when they were approached by a deputy. The deputy said he saw one of the men throw a blunt into Breeland’s car, and that all three smelled like marijuana.

After being told they were being detained, Breeland allegedly tried to flee, pulling away from the deputy and allegedly pushing him. The deputy then pulled his taser. Breeland then jumped into his car, and because the deputy could not see his hands, he pulled his gun. Breeland then put his hands in the air.

The deputy eventually got Breeland into handcuffs after another three minutes of resisting.

Breeland was charged with resisting arrest; transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken; open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash; and driving without a license.

The report said that among other things, there were two open bottles of Corona beer in the car (which, you know, write your own punch line for that one).

Officers went through Breeland’s phone, and allegedly found text messages about drug transactions, at which point Breeland said he liked to smoke.

Breeland tweeted out his version of events last night and later deleted it, but he maintained his innocence.

“Lot of people wanna speculate On my situation and don’t know the facts,” Breeland wrote. “I really was at a gas pump got approach by two guys police pulled up they throw something my car as police pulled up which the cop saw and I was the one detained wit charges that really shouldn’t be charged … I’m not fighting to clear a name I don’t care wat people think I know the truth innocent until proven guilty.”

The Chiefs just re-signed Breeland, after he helped them to a championship last season (with an interception in Super Bowl LIV).