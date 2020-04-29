Report: Buccaneers to pick up O.J. Howard’s 2021 option

Getty Images

There was speculation that the Buccaneers might trade tight end O.J. Howard before or during the draft, but General Manager Jason Licht said the team is excited about pairing him with Rob Gronkowski and the draft ended without any trade being made.

Licht has also reportedly laid the groundwork to hold onto Howard for the 2021 season as well. Pewter Report reports that the team will exercise its option on Howard’s contract for next year.

Howard was the 19th overall pick of the 2017 draft and will make just over $6 million if he plays out the 2021 season under the terms of the option. The option is guaranteed in the case of injury only, so the Bucs can rescind it if they opt for another course heading into the 2021 league year.

Howard has 94 catches for 1,456 yards and 12 touchdowns over his first three seasons in the league.