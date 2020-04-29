Report: Chargers hiring Pep Hamilton as quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are hiring Pep Hamilton to serve as their quarterbacks coach, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Hamilton was most recently the head coach and general manager of the DC Defenders of the XFL before the league ceased operations earlier this month.

The Chargers had initially stated that they didn’t intend to fill the quarterbacks coach position after former quarterbacks coach Shane Steichen was retained as the team’s offensive coordinator. The team has since changed course to bring Hamilton in to bring with sixth overall pick Justin Herbert.

Hamilton coached Andrew Luck both in college at Stanford and with the Indianapolis Colts. After three years with the Colts, Hamilton spent 2016 as the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach with the Cleveland Browns. He then joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff for two years at Michigan as the assistant head coach/passing game coordinator.