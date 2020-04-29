Report: Clay Matthews files grievance against Rams over unpaid money

Getty Images

Clay Matthews wants his money.

Venting his frustration on social media didn’t work, so the edge rusher is filing a grievance over $2 million in unpaid guarantees from the Rams, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Matthews has submitted the paperwork to the NFLPA, who will handle the filing.

Running back Todd Gurley also has not received his money, a source tells PFT.

Both were released by the Rams despite guaranteed roster bonuses. Matthews’ bonus came with offsets, but he remains a free agent.

Gurley and Matthews both called out the Rams on social media. General Manager Les Snead responded in an interview with NFL Network two weeks ago, saying both would see their money.

“They’re definitely owed money,” Snead said in the interview. “That money is guaranteed. We’re going to pay them. There’s some language in the contract of exactly when you pay them, and that’s what we’re adhering by. What I do know is both Clay and Todd earned that money, and they’re going to get that money.”