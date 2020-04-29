Report: Texans will not exercise fifth-year option on Gareon Conley’s deal

Getty Images

The Texans exercised the fifth-year option on quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s contract. That was an easy decision.

The decision on cornerback Gareon Conley‘s deal likely wasn’t a hard one either.

The Texans will not exercise the fifth-year option on Conley’s contract, Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports.

Berman adds that the Texans “do like what Gareon can do for them,” so it’s possible Conley could remain with the team beyond this season. But the Texans surely would rather pay less than what the fifth-year option will.

The Raiders traded Conley, the 24th overall choice in 2017, to the Texans last October. He played eight games with six starts for Houston, making 27 tackles and 11 pass breakups.