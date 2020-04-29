Rodrigo Blankenship among 10 undrafted free agents joining Colts

Getty Images

The Colts have agreed to terms with 10 undrafted free agents, including 2019’s winner of the Lou Groza Award as the top kicker in the country.

Rodrigo Blankenship made 27-of-33 field goals and all 46 extra points he tried at Georgia last season to make his case for that prize, but wasn’t one of the three kickers to get drafted this year. He was 80-of-97 on field goals and perfect on 200 extra point attempts over four college campaigns.

Chase McLaughlin, who took over as kicker after Adam Vinatieri‘s rough 2019 season ended with a knee injury, is the other kicker on the Colts roster. He was 5-of-6 on field goals and 11-of-11 on extra points in four games.

The Colts also agreed to terms with defensive tackle Kameron Cline, defensive end Kendall Coleman, tight end Farrod Green, wide receiver DeMichael Harris, tackle Carter O’Donnell, cornerback Travis Reed, safety Donald Rutledge, linebacker Brandon Wellington and defensive tackle Chris Williams