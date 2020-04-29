Ryan Pace: It didn’t align for us to take a QB

Getty Images

The Bears traded for Nick Foles last month in a move that may have signaled the beginning of the end of Mitch Trubisky’s run as the team’s quarterback.

If Trubisky is on his way out in Chicago, there will be some discussion about the need to think about the long-term future of the position. The Bears didn’t jumpstart that discussion by taking a quarterback during the draft. General Manager Ryan Pace said the team wasn’t opposed to doing that, but things just didn’t break that way.

“It just has to align for us,” Pace said, via the Chicago Tribune. “Every draft, different positions, there are strengths and weaknesses. But for us to take any position, it just has to align for us the right way. So sometimes there’s players we like at that position, and the board doesn’t fall that way for us. That’s what happened for this draft, and we’re OK with it because we came away with seven players that we’re really excited about.”

The Bears slipped from 12-4 to 8-8 last season and another downward turn might jeopardize the futures of Pace and head coach Matt Nagy, which may have also been a factor in prioritizing players who could help now over those who could help down the road.