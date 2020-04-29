Should NFL players worry about coronavirus? (Spoiler: Yes, they should.)

Getty Images

At a time when some media charlatans are saying what a certain segment of society wants to hear instead of what everyone needs to know about the ongoing pandemic, a very real sense is emerging regarding the extent to which NFL players are concerned about the coronavirus.

Many of them simply aren’t. Even though they should be.

They aren’t, as Simms has explained multiple times on PFT Live in recent weeks, because they’re young and they’re strong and they’re used to taking risks and they don’t view this risk of the virus as all that significant within the grand scheme of risks they routinely take. It’s the Mike Gundy mindset, mixed with the media-charlatan insistence that if you’re not old or sick you’ve got absolutely nothing to worry about.

The truth is that players should be worried about it, for various reasons. First, they should be concerned about spreading it to family members, friends, or complete strangers with whom they come into contact. Second, they should be concerned that the virus will do to them what it has done to others who were seemingly young and healthy but who ended up young and dead.

How many people who think they’re healthy really aren’t? More importantly, how many football players are morbidly obese, which is a risk factor even if the player is otherwise healthy?

Is it a stretch to worry that the virus will incapacitate and/or kill a 350-pounder who quite possibly has a cocktail of conditions that routinely get downplayed by doctors who realize that most if not all men that big are going to be something less than fully and completely healthy? If only one college or pro football players dies from COVID-19, it will instantly become impossible to continue playing, absent testing of every player before every practice and before every game.

Which, as of April 29, simply isn’t possible. As May becomes June becomes July becomes August becomes football season, will the testing capacity change that much in such a short period of time?

That’s another reason for football players to worry about the virus. It ultimately could keep them from playing football at all in 2020, if significant strides aren’t made when it comes to giving anyone and everyone the biological “all clear” before entering the petri dish that is an NFL locker room.