Third SoFi Stadium worker tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

A third construction worker at SoFi Stadium, the future home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times.

The positive case was communicated via an internal email from the joint Turner-AECOM construction venture to trade partners, per the report.

“First and most importantly the worker is doing well, had shown no symptoms, and is at home under self-quarantine,” the email said.

The worker in question had been doing “light pole foundation work” outside the stadium. Two other workers had been diagnosed with positive cases in the previous month.