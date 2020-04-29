Thomas Morstead pessimistic about playing games in front of fans in 2020

Getty Images

Saints punter Thomas Morstead, an NFLPA executive committee member, is surprised only two active NFL players are known to have tested positive for COVID-19. Rams center Brian Allen and Broncos edge rusher Von Miller have talked about their positive diagnoses.

Morstead’s coach, Sean Payton, has recovered from the coronavirus.

“This is just as contagious of a virus we have seen — that’s the issue with it,” Morstead told CBS Sports. “It’s not that it’s statistically so daunting per person that gets it, it’s that so many people can get it so quickly for a various number of reasons so I’m actually surprised more guys haven’t tested positive because it’s been all over the country and all over the world.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy tweeted earlier Wednesday that the schedule release “should be out by May 9th as we’ve said.” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said during the draft that the league still plans to play a full schedule.

However, the schedule also is expected to be designed so it easily could be shortened.

Morstead expects the NFL to play. He does not expect to play in front of packed stadiums.

“I’m not a doctor and all I’m doing is basing my opinion on what I’m reading and what I’m educating myself with, but from what I’m reading and hearing, I don’t know how we are going to play in front of fans this year,” Morstead said. “I’m pretty pessimistic about that. I am hopeful that we will have a season. No one wants to have a season where we can’t have games with our fans, but I also feel like if you were going to poll the majority of fans — just to have the access to the season even if they couldn’t attend games, just to be able to watch on TV — I think most everybody would want a season. We’ll kind of cross that bridge when we get to it.”

He said the NFLPA executive committee has not had any conversations about the state of the season.