Titans agree to terms with Zac Kerin

Getty Images

Guard Zac Kerin spent some time in the XFL and now he’ll be trying to resume his NFL career.

The Titans announced that they have agreed to terms with Kerin on a contract. No terms were announced.

Kerin entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings in 2014 and played in 13 games for Minnesota over the next two seasons. He played one game with the Lions in 2017 and two games for Washington in 2018 before moving on to his brief stint with the XFL’s New York Guardians. That stint ended when he was placed on injured reserve in December.

The Titans have starting guards Rodger Saffold and Nate Davis back from last season. Top interior reserve Jamil Douglas also remains on the roster.