Titans sign Johnathan Joseph

Veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph has found a new home and he’ll be staying in the AFC South.

Joseph told Josina Anderson of ESPN that he has agreed to a contract with the Titans. Joseph became a free agent in March after playing out his contract with the Texans.

Joseph spent the last nine seasons in Houston and was a fixture in the starting lineup for almost all of that time. He had 51 tackles and an interception during his final season with the team.

Joseph opened his career with five seasons in Cincinnati, so he brings a lot of experience with him to Tennessee. He joins a cornerback group that includes Adoree' Jackson, Malcolm Butler, Tye Smith and a pair of 2020 draft picks. The Titans picked up Kristian Fulton in the second round and Chris Jackson in the seventh round.