Which are the 10 or 11 relevant teams?

April 29, 2020
Saints coach Sean Payton said over the weekend that the NFL has only 10 or 11 relevant teams at any given time. If he’s right (and he is), the challenge becomes identifying the 10 or 11 relevant teams.

It’s easy to peg six or seven of them. It’s harder to identify the last few, at the exclusion of others that are close to being in the group of relevant teams.

My own list consists of these no-brainer franchises: Chiefs, 49ers, Patriots, Ravens, Seahawks, Saints, Eagles, Steelers, Packers. That’s only nine; the last spot or two could go to the Rams, Cowboys, Buccaneers (as long as Tom Brady is there), or Vikings, or the Bills, Colts, Texans, or Titans.

If it’s that hard to identify teams No. 10 and 11, maybe there are, for now, only nine relevant teams. Regardless, even though the league wants fans and media to think that every team has a chance to make the playoffs and that every playoff team has a chance to win the Super Bowl, folks inside the league regard roughly a third of the teams as legitimate threats to make it happen.

So which are your 10 or 11 teams? List them in the comments.

  1. If you’re talking relevant going forward as to who can make the Super Bowl, I don’t think the Patriots make that list. “Relevant” being defined as having a legitimate shot to win the SB. Patriots may be interesting with their new look, but they’re not relevant under this definition.

  2. Every team is relevant, besides maybe the Lions. Its the NFL. You will get smoked if you dont take your opponent seriously

  4. Seems the first thing to determine is the definition of “relevant”. Is every playoff team relevant? Every year we hear the well-deserved criticism of one or more playoff team being unworthy. So again, what makes a team relevant, and on the other side, irrelevant?

  5. This is hilarious! Packers are only there because the refs and league make it so. They haven’t been anything at all the last few years, let alone relevant. If it weren’t for blatantly obvious bias officiating they’d be the bottom of the league, year in and year out.

  6. The Steelers! —- Only if Big Ben is back! Who can forget the sweet, sweet, 3 points he scorched the Patriots with in his only full game last season!

  7. Bucs relevant, Pats not until proven otherwise. Pats roster is a disaster and Bill’s first pick was the least impactful position of the starting 22. Reputation is not the same as relevance.

  9. In the NFC, I’ll go:

    San Francisco
    New Orleans
    Green Bay
    Philadelphia

    Seattle
    Atlanta

    In the AFC:

    Kansas City
    Tennessee
    Baltimore
    Buffalo

    Denver
    Cleveland

    Legitimate SB contenders:

    San Francisco
    New Orleans
    Kansas City
    Philadelphia

    I can see Seattle beating any one of those teams, but I can’t see them beating 2 or 3 of the NFC teams in one playoff season.

    I think the AFC is wide open, with KC having a slightly better chance than any of the others.

  11. Your first nine, Florio, plus the Buccaneers and Bills. Close call, though. Colts most likely to surprise.

  12. I think Sean Payton believes the Vikings are “Relevant Team #1” as they seem to have the Saints number each year….

  14. This quote actually comes first from Bill Walsh via Mike Lombardi. Bill would always say we’re really only competing against a few teams every year. Those with good organizational stability and good culture. Whether it’s 9 teams or 11 teams the actual number is kinda irrelevant. The point is don’t get all excited over what appears to be excellent short term personnel moves by teams with a long history of organizational dysfunction.

