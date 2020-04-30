Bears sign wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr.

Getty Images

The Bears added someone to catch passes who isn’t a tight end, even though he has hands like a guard.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bears have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran receiver Ted Ginn Jr.

They were looking for someone with speed, and the 35-year-old Ginn still has that.

His ability to catch flying things remains suspect, and it remains to be seen if he can still be productive when not playing with an MVP-level quarterback. He had good years in Carolina with Cam Newton, and was an effective complement early on with the Saints and Drew Brees.

Otherwise, the former top-10 pick has been less than consistent in terms of catching the ball, and now he’ll be on the receiving end of passes from (probably) Nick Foles or (maybe) Mitchell Trubisky.