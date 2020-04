Getty Images

The Bears are signing safety Tashaun Gipson to a one-year deal, according to a PFT source.

The Texans cut him earlier this week, a year after signing him to a three-year, $22.5 million contract.

He started 14 games for Houston last season, going on injured reserve late in the regular season with a back injury.

Gipson, 29, spent his first four seasons with the Browns, and the next three with the Jaguars.

In eight seasons, Gipson has 450 tackles, 23 interceptions and 47 pass breakups.