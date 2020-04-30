Bengals cutting Andy Dalton

Getty Images

The Joe Burrow era in Cincinnati is beginning, and the Andy Dalton era is ending.

The Bengals are releasing Dalton, according to multiple reports.

That comes as no surprise: Burrow is going to be the Bengals’ starting quarterback right away, and having Dalton on the roster would only get in the way, as well as take up $17.7 million in salary cap space, all of which the Bengals will save by releasing him.

Dalton will become an unrestricted free agent as soon as the move becomes official, and he’ll be an intriguing option for any teams needing a quarterback.

The Patriots have been mentioned as a team that could be interested in Dalton’s services, and the Jaguars, whose offensive coordinator Jay Gruden previously coached Dalton, may have interest as well.

With both Dalton and Cam Newton now free agents, there are a couple of proven veterans available in the quarterback free agent pool.