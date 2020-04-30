Bengals cutting Andy Dalton

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 30, 2020, 9:15 AM EDT
The Joe Burrow era in Cincinnati is beginning, and the Andy Dalton era is ending.

The Bengals are releasing Dalton, according to multiple reports.

That comes as no surprise: Burrow is going to be the Bengals’ starting quarterback right away, and having Dalton on the roster would only get in the way, as well as take up $17.7 million in salary cap space, all of which the Bengals will save by releasing him.

Dalton will become an unrestricted free agent as soon as the move becomes official, and he’ll be an intriguing option for any teams needing a quarterback.

The Patriots have been mentioned as a team that could be interested in Dalton’s services, and the Jaguars, whose offensive coordinator Jay Gruden previously coached Dalton, may have interest as well.

With both Dalton and Cam Newton now free agents, there are a couple of proven veterans available in the quarterback free agent pool.

56 responses to “Bengals cutting Andy Dalton

  3. They knew they were drafting Joe Borrow.
    Why not trade him weeks ago for anything?
    I have to assume they tried and there were no takers.

    He’s a mediocre starter at best but he’s better than any backup.
    Will he accept a backup role?
    How muc would he cost?

  5. Thanks for your time and contribution to the community A.D.- first class human being. Good luck to you and your family down the road!

  8. Good, not great QB. Reminds me of Jon Kitna. Game manager type QB. Good enough to win you games but can be bad enough to lose you games too.

  12. Don’t count out the Cowboys. Dalton lives in Fort Worth and Prescott is making no friends with his contract negotiations.

  13. Dumb move. I’d keep Dalton to start the season and to give the precious draft choice time to get a feel of what is happening. Sending him to the wolves without any preparation is the Bungle way of doing things, but it will do more harm than good. KC gives a good example of what happens with an old, washed up QB – keep him so that the draft pick can watch – then dump the washed up QB onto Washington and the rookie is prepared as best he can be in a “normal” season. This is no normal season which makes this news (could be fake) even more disgusting.

  15. This was inevitable and obvious to non Dalton fanboys.

    He has a weak arm and a weaker mind.

  17. But, but, Belichick was such a fool for not trading his good picks for him! Btw I say Bengals are wrong to do so before Burrow’s learnt the plays and shown he can take the NFL pressure. Hopefully it’s simply because Dalton asked to go as another team wanted to cut a fresh deal.

  18. If I were either the Jags or the Pats I would jump on him quick (and if I were Dalton I would love to have a chance to play for the Pats and BB)

  20. Best of luck Mr Dalton. It’s bittersweet to watch you go. Lots of good memories during your tenure and you’re nothing but class off of the field. I hope you find a new team quickly that pays you a billion dollars and that you experience unbridled success.

  21. Not exactly a surprise, they could not sign their draft class until the Bengals cleared the cap space. Shame he couldn’t have finished the 2015 season. Still better than a few of the starters out there.

  22. I will cry if this bum goes to the Patriots and Belichick is able to take them to the AFC championship game again.

  23. Stand-up guy. Wish Dalton the best where ever he goes. Was far from a perfect quarterback, but when he was protected, he was very efficient. Never deserved the hate or scrutiny he got from many.

    Secretly hoping he re-signs with the Bengals for a lighter contract and can mentor Burrow along. Burrow backed up by Ryan Finley is not ideal.

  24. Newton or Dalton would be an upgrade at qb for Dallas and cost way less than 40 million per season.

  26. Two guys that would be very good as a backup. Not sure I’d want either one as a starter for 2020, if football is played.

  27. Pats don’t want this loser. They will roll with Stidham and if he doesn’t work out draft a QB next year.

  28. I would LOVE for the Steelers to sign him.
    He would be an immediate upgrade to their backups.
    I have a feeling this is what New England was waiting for.

  29. Just wanna say thanks to Andy. It was an exciting 9 years, and he never got the support he earned. Good luck red rifle.

  30. He is not a bad player.

    That train wreck of an organization was as good as they were in large part because of him.

    I would pick him over cam just because he is not a fashionista.

    When your QB owns more hats than plays he knows is a bad thing.

  31. I don’t believe Bill will go after him as his chips are all in on Stidham…. but that won’t sop the Media from saying that he MUST BRING HIM IN because the Pats have a QB as good as him & need him to be competitive, etc, etc, etc……
    Although he is a proven QB, & i would say the best fit of all the FA QB’s out there, he’s still not worth going after THIS YEAR as he doesn’t know our system or have any repore with the players like Stidham already does….

  32. Good move by the Bengals. Don’t think Andy would be happy watching a rookie start while he holds a clipboard. Bengals would be wise to find a veteran QB to backup Burrow. Hoping Andy finds a job, he’s a good guy with lots of class.

  34. Anybody who thought that Mike Brown was going to pay anyone on earth $17.7M to back up a rookie or to start while he learns hasn’t been following this organization very long.

  36. As I’ve said all along, he’ll sign with the Pats on the cheap because he has a good chance to start. He doesn’t have that in Dallas, Pitts or where ever. Stidham will not start for NE this year.

  37. Thank you Andy for all that you have done.

    I think Belechick just waited the situation out and will sign him. If the Pats have a good OL then Dalton will do very well there. He just doesn’t do well when pressured.
    And I wouldn’t put it past the Cowboys to sign him for some leverage/insurance with Dak.

  39. He will be signed within days by someone as a solid back up
    It would not shock me to see the Pats sign him to compete for starter job.
    BB hates turnovers so smart QB as well as one that has seen every defensive formation is a BB type

  40. Dalton is about a $12-20 million a year QB, depending on what his role is. Better than a backup but average-at-best as a starter. If you’re paying him to compete for a starting job, you pay him $12 million. If you’re paying him to be the starter, you pay him $20 million.

  42. farve said it best…it is not dalton’s job to mentor or train the next qb or any other qb, that is the job of the qb coach……..this does not appear in any qb’s contract..stop with all the feel good stories about 1 outgoing qb helping the incumbent take his job….

  44. Andy will go to the HIGHEST bidder for his services….a championship run means nothing when you can bank several million at the end of his career. Patriots no…Jags yes.

  45. I’m kind of fascinated by how much heat Dalton takes. He was the most competent QB the Bengals have had since Boomer Esiason. Did he win play off games? No. Did he make the playoffs? Yeah, a good portion of the time. The Bengals, in the playoffs. Thats like the Browns in the playoffs. He has been a “good” QB for his career. People act like he sucked because he wasnt Tom Brady. He is good enough to win with the right team behind him.

    Also think it is a mistake to get rid of him, when you arent likely to have much of an offseason to get Burrow up to speed. I’d have allowed Dalton to be the guy, just to give Burrows some time. First, Burrows will be better equipped with time in the system. Second, if the O-line still sucks, you get a year of Dalton getting beat up versus a year of creating a gun shy Burrows. then next year you can invest in the offensive line in FA and the draft.

  47. Chargers seem like a good fit too. You really want to roll Tyrod out there? Good run game there, WRs can ball. Offense built on going downfield rather than side-to-side. Can you imagine those WRs with a guy who can get the ball there and isn’t throwing suicide balls high over the middle?

  50. Dallas Cowboys should trade Dak, (he is NOT worth $35+-$40 mil a year and is NOT worth more than Russell Wilson)and sign Cam Newton and Andy Dalton. You could get BOTH for LESS than what you would pay Dak, ($35mil+) which also leaves you without a viable backup. Dalton also would be a great backup to Dak if Dallas does decide to overpay Dak.

  51. They did not have $17M in cap space to keep him (wait, what? The Bengals actually spend near the cap and aren’t nearly as cheap with player contracts as everyone believes?). My gut says they said “Hey man, go try to find a starting role, but if you don’t find what you want we’ll give you $5-$10M to come back and show Joe the ropes”

  52. It’s crazy that if this dude starts this year, he’ll likely pass Kurt Warner, Troy Aikman, Steve Young, and Tony Romo on the career passing yards list. He even has a shot at passing Jim Kelly.

  53. I don’t know why organization didn’t trade you back when free agency opened up – Bengals could have picked up some compensation value – anyway thanks for being a nice player and to you and your wife for being outstanding citizens in the community much success to you in your future

  54. Bn in the same division with Bengals, I will tell you, dis guy can ball. He’s better than half the starters now. Think the Patriots should get him.

  55. > So the Bengals are starting Burrow week one?

    …and putting him behind the third worst offensive line in the league. That should work wonders for the kid’s confidence.

