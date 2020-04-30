Brandin Cooks doesn’t look at his role as replacing DeAndre Hopkins

Getty Images

The Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins. They traded for Brandin Cooks.

Cooks isn’t Hopkins, even as he attempts to replace him.

Hopkins has made four Pro Bowls and three times has earned All-Pro. In seven seasons, he has 632 catches for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns.

In six seasons, Cooks has never earned All-Pro or Pro Bowl honors. He has had four 1,000-yard seasons, but he has 230 fewer receptions, 8,629 fewer yards and 20 fewer touchdowns in one fewer season.

“Just being brought in in general, as far as specifics, being brought in for a guy like DeAndre Hopkins or anything like that, I wouldn’t necessarily say that,” Cooks said on a conference call with the team’s beat reporters. “You talk about a great player that’s played a lot of great player in his years as a Texan. I just look at it from a standpoint of coming in to help the team win as best I can. So that’s the way I look at it.”

The Saints drafted Cooks with a first-round choice. They traded him to New England in a deal that included a first-round choice. The Patriots later traded him to the Rams, getting a first-round pick out of the deal. The Texans just got Cooks from the Rams in a deal that included a second-rounder.

“The way I look at it, I take it as a positive in that I’m wanted and I’m valued at a high level still to this day,” Cooks said. “You look at all the trades, they all went for a first round, and this one going for a second round. To be honest with you. I’m blessed to be able to play with so many different teams and different quarterbacks and different organizations. I don’t look at it as a negative at all. Teams want me. Former teams feel like, man, gosh, this is such a great deal for both sides. It’s a win-win. So I don’t think of it as a negative. I look forward to it. I’m a guy that adjusts pretty quick, and wherever I go I’m going to ball.”

Cooks has had multiple concussions during his career, missing two games last year because of them.

“I’m doing great, and I look forward to playing football,” Cooks said of the concussions. “That’s all I can say about that.”