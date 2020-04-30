Brandon Beane resisted all urges to trade back into round one

Getty Images

Bills G.M. Brandon Beane didn’t have a first-round pick last week, and he didn’t want to get one.

Appearing on Thursday’s #PFTPM podcast, Beane explained the steps he took to ensure that he wouldn’t be tempted to make a deal in order to get back into round one, after trading the 22nd overall selection to the Vikings for receiver Stefon Diggs.

The 20-minute conversation addressed other issues as well, including the decision to use a fifth-round pick on quarterback Jake Fromm, the role of running back Devin Singletary given the selection of Zack Moss, and the devotion of two more draft picks to receivers, after investing multiple picks (including a first-rounder) in Diggs.

The full video is attached. Coming later today, more post-draft interviews with Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman and Jets coach Adam Gase.