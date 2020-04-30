Brandon Beane resisted all urges to trade back into round one

Posted by Mike Florio on April 30, 2020, 11:23 AM EDT
Getty Images

Bills G.M. Brandon Beane didn’t have a first-round pick last week, and he didn’t want to get one.

Appearing on Thursday’s #PFTPM podcast, Beane explained the steps he took to ensure that he wouldn’t be tempted to make a deal in order to get back into round one, after trading the 22nd overall selection to the Vikings for receiver Stefon Diggs.

The 20-minute conversation addressed other issues as well, including the decision to use a fifth-round pick on quarterback Jake Fromm, the role of running back Devin Singletary given the selection of Zack Moss, and the devotion of two more draft picks to receivers, after investing multiple picks (including a first-rounder) in Diggs.

The full video is attached. Coming later today, more post-draft interviews with Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman and Jets coach Adam Gase.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Brandon Beane resisted all urges to trade back into round one

  2. I don’t remember where I saw this but somebody analyzed draft trades over a number of years and the results were that trading up doesn’t work out nearly as much as trading back. Sometimes you think you have to trade up to get the player you want and then he falls to you anyway. The Bills got a guy in A.J. Epenesa that was considered a first-round talent by a lot of people. This year especially, it seemed like there wasn’t a lot of difference between the guys picked from about 25 through the whole second round. With a draft this deep, trading up doesn’t make as much sense as it might when there’s a clear dropoff in talent before you get a chance to pick.

  3. Fromm selection could be a great move. Allen has all the physical talent but doesn’t seem to have the mind for the game. Fromm is the opposite, has very little physical talent but has great mind for the game. Maybe Fromm as backup helps Allen with his knowledge?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.