Brett Favre: Aaron Rodgers feels like the odd man out

Posted by Mike Florio on April 30, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT
Before the draft, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had been making periodic appearances on Twitter. Since Wednesday, April 22, Rodgers has disappeared.

Rodgers has had nothing to say, on social media or elsewhere, since the Packers traded up four spots to select quarterback Jordan Love last Thursday, since they made a pair of picks aimed at bolstering the running game on Friday, and since they emerged from Saturday with no receivers drafted.

But that hasn’t kept him from making his thoughts known, indirectly. Rodgers spoke to his Green Bay predecessor, Brett Favre, and Favre then made multiple radio appearances on Wednesday. His comments to Rich Eisen were noted here; Favre also did a regular spot on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“Aaron and I have a great relationship, and we talked about it,” Favre told Bruce Murray and Brady Quinn. “Obviously, he’s a little disappointed.”

Favre remained careful not to share many details about their discussion, but it’s hard not to conclude that Favre’s opinions on the subject were shaped by his conversation with Rodgers. And from that conversation came a key theme: Disrespect.

“To me, the word ‘disrespect’ I think is perfect,” Favre said. “That’s the message that it sends to Aaron.”

Favre explained that the Packers didn’t take a can’t-miss prospect who slid into their laps, like Rodgers did in 2005. Instead, the Packers traded up to take a chance on an unproven player who will do nothing to help the Packers take the next step beyond the NFC Championship.

“Isn’t it about winning now?” Favre said. “That pick says, ‘No.'”

In his appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Favre also expressed surprise that the Packers didn’t follow the selection of Jordan Love by drafting a receiver, acknowledging “that would make [Rodgers] feel a little better about it.” So what’s the overall message from the Packers to Rodgers, as Favre sees it?

“Aaron, you’re on your own, buddy,” Favre said. “You and Davante Adams.”

Aaron’s on his own in a different way, as Favre sees it. Comparing the current situation to Favre’s final years in Green Bay, Favre said it’s easy for the player to conclude that the world has changed around him so much that there’s no longer a place for him in it.

“Aaron, do you ever look around and say, ‘I feel like the odd man out?'” Favre said. “And he said, ‘Yeah.'”

That pretty much says it all. Rodgers’ career currently has a two-year shelf life in Green Bay, due to the cap hit associated with trading him. It’s also possible, depending on how the 2020 season goes, that the Packers will arrange for a post-June 1 trade in 2021, allowing the cap hit to be spread over two years.

Until then, it will be awkward, to say the least. And it could get more awkward based upon the things said by and to Rodgers in the coming weeks and months.

34 responses to “Brett Favre: Aaron Rodgers feels like the odd man out

  2. This is gonna be fun.

    Aaron and his ways have run one coach out.

    This new one is not playing the stats game he plays.

    Aaron only throws to NCAA open wrs. To save his stats. When Aaron was good he would make tight window throws that he has not made for years.

    Without the crazy help they got in calls they would have not won 13 games point blank.

    Playing outside up north it has been ungodly stupid to not have a short pass game and a run game.

    Brady rode short passes and a defense outdoors up north to how many rings?

  3. This is where the Vikings screwed up by extending Cousins. The Vikings could have been in play for Rodgers to stick it to the Packers, just like Favre.

  7. The only problem is Love isn’t a QB. That’s just one small detail, but other than that, everything’s fine. Hey, maybe Belichick is looking for an old washed up QB like Rodgers.

  8. “And I’m absolutely loving every minute of it” added Brett after the mic was turned off.

  9. gotta love Favre keeping it real not worrying about ruffling feathers just opening the window to the thoughts of a franchise QB. He just moved up a couple spots in my GOAT ranking

  10. Media trying to make a story where there simply isn’t one. They brought in a QB for the future. Rodgers will play 2-3 more seasons and then it will be time for someone else. Drafting a backup QB is smart….Sources within the team (And not media members or ex Packers with an axe to grind) say there is no story here ad Rodgers is fine with it. Just another example of a long offseason that needs to be filled with content, real or otherwise.

  11. First thing Aaron said to Farve: “Good morning, grandpa!”

    Well what comes around goes around. Watch your words or you will be eating them. Aaron you you want any ketchup with that?

  13. Qb is the leader on the field. How’s the players suppose to follow when the coach/organization is trying to undercut the qb?

  14. The funniest thing is watching Packer fans fall all over themselves trying to make it sound like everything is peachy in Titletown and this was exactly the move you want to make right now.

  15. Not sure what is more surprising: That Rodgers and Favre are friends now or that Rodgers would be cool with his friend doing the radio circuit talking about all this stuff.

  18. Really?

    Did the Vikings win the offseason again too Mike? How has this worked out for you the last 54 years of your life?

    Get over us little guy.👌

  20. Disrespect sums it up. in 2019 it was that the [para] “coaches were going to hand hold Rodgers”. Now this. Sure they need to get their future QB but if there was on communication about it then AR should look to leave. Call the PATS Aaron!

  22. enough all ready . the rookie not ready to play . AR is being paid plenty to play . in 2 yrs it might be a story. right now its not.

  23. Oh, was Captain Cupcake’s feelings hurt? Wow! This guy is exposing himself to being just a child in a man’s football jersey. He isn’t great. He’s just self-important.

  25. Aaron could single handedly destroy our franchise if he chooses to sabotage this. And he seems to be the guy who do something like that. I mean, he did it to his real family so doing it to us will be nothing.

  26. Aaron Rodgers is a great talent at QB for about 7 ir 8 years nobody could sling the ball like him and throw with such accurate passes on the move.

    Are has taken away some of the mobility and arm talent. One thing he lacks above that all is leadership. Even talking through Farve is pasive aggresive. The stuff in the media with his last coach.

  27. Hey Brent. We liked you better when you were retired and quiet. Obviously you’re still attention starved , coloring your hair orange and doing all of these interviews about how Aaron feels. He’s a big boy. He doesn’t need you to speak for him. If he’s got something to say he will.

