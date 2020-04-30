Cardinals cut Keishawn Bierria, Lyndon Johnson

Getty Images

The Cardinals made a pair of moves Thursday, the team announced.

They cut linebacker Keishawn Bierria and defensive lineman Lyndon Johnson.

Bierria, 24, signed with the Cardinals on Dec. 18. He played in one game with the team last season, seeing action on 14 special teams snaps.

In his career, Bierria has played 21 games, mostly on special teams, and made five tackles.

He played all 16 games for the Broncos in 2018 and four last season.

Johnson, 25, spent time on Arizona’s practice squad last season after signing Dec. 14.

He has appeared in three career games, all with the Jaguars in 2018.