CeeDee Lamb becomes the new 88 in Dallas

Getty Images

There’s a new 88 in town.

For the Cowboys, the number 88 has developed special significance in recent decades. Starting with Drew Pearson, it’s been worn by several receivers to whom high expectations were attached.

Michael Irvin took the number to the next level, with three Super Bowl championships and a Hall of Fame bust. Other players of significance to wear it since then include receivers Antonio Bryant and, most recently, Dez Bryant.

Now, the number will be worn by rookie wideout CeeDee Lamb, the 17th pick in the 2020 draft. Though not really a surprise given the sizzle connected to the selection, the move provides more evidence that the Cowboys aren’t entertaining a reunion with Dez, regardless of how badly he may want one.

And here’s a strange footnote to the story of 88 in Dallas: The Cowboys immediately re-issued the number the year after Irvin’s career ended due to injury, giving it to tight end Jackie Harris. It also was worn from 2005 through 2006 by tight end Brett Pierce.

Hopefully for the Cowboys, Lamb’s career will end up being far closer to Irvin’s than to Harris’s or Pierce’s.