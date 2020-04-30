Chargers OC: Justin Herbert gets it mentally, but we have to see it on field

Getty Images

Shane Steichen is heading into his first full season as the Chargers offensive coordinator and one of his responsibilities will be working with sixth overall pick Justin Herbert.

The plan is for Tyrod Taylor to be the starter at quarterback once the Chargers get on the field, but taking Herbert at that spot means that he’s the guy the Chargers want in the role for the long term. Steichen noted several things he likes about Herbert’s game on a Wednesday conference call, including his ability to grasp the mental aspects of playing the position.

Steichen noted that getting it on the page doesn’t necessarily mean that he’ll be able to get it done on the field, however.

“You can retain it and you can talk about it in a classroom setting, but, I think the thing that separates the good from the great is how they can process it on the field,” Steichen said, via the Los Angeles Times. “We know mentally he can do it. Is he going to process it quickly on the field when he gets here? But we’re excited about what he brings.”

No one knows for sure when the Chargers or any other team will be on the field this year, but missing the chance to get the ball rolling on that front this offseason may slow down Herbert’s eventual ascent up the depth chart.