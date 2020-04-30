Chargers pick up Mike Williams option

Getty Images

The Chargers are going to have a new starting quarterback for the first time in forever, but they’re making sure he’ll have a big-play option.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Chargers are picking up the fifth-year option on wide receiver Mike Williams‘ contract.

Williams led the league with a 20.4 yards per catch last season, topping 1,000 yards on just 49 catches.

Whether it’s for Tyrod Taylor in the short term or Justin Herbert down the road, Williams is clearly someone they wanted to keep around.