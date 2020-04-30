Chiefs exercise Patrick Mahomes’ 2021 option

Getty Images

During a visit with Mike Florio on Wednesday, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach repeated that the team is planning on discussing a new contract with quarterback Patrick Mahomes this offseason and they’d like to get it done sooner rather than later.

For a variety of reasons, there’s a chance that won’t happen and the Chiefs have moved to make sure that they won’t have their quarterback out of contract after the 2020 season. According to multiple reports, the team has exercised its option on Mahomes’ contract for the 2021 season.

That option is guaranteed in the case of injury only, but it’s almost impossible to imagine a scenario where the Chiefs would be pulling the option without a new deal in place.

As the 10th pick in the 2017 draft, Mahomes’ salary under the option would be equal to the transition tag for quarterbacks this year. That’s a touch over $24.8 million, but it seems like there’s a good chance that he’ll be making even more under a long-term deal by the time the 2021 season gets underway.