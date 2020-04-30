Coming off shoulder surgery, K.J. Wright could move to SAM

Getty Images

Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright is rehabbing after offseason surgery, General Manager John Schneider said on Sports Radio KJR on Thursday.

“He ended up having to have surgery on his shoulder. Not a serious surgery,” Schneider said.

Schneider didn’t directly answer a question about Wright’s job security after the Seahawks drafted Jordyn Brooks with the 27th overall choice.

Wright, 30, has played the weakside since 2013. He could move to the strongside in 2020, Schneider allowed.

“K.J. just had surgery. He’s rehabbing from his surgery,” Schneider said. “I’m not sure of the timeline on when he’s going to be back. Hopefully, he makes it back on time, and we’ll see how it goes. It’s just a weird offseason. I mean for everybody, but especially for guys that have had offseason surgery. K.J., hopefully his name is up on the wall some day. He’s an amazing person and an amazing player. That’s why we did the deal with him last year.”

Wright, 30, has started 124 games in his nine seasons.