David Carr hopes Joe Burrow’s protected better than he was as a rookie

Getty Images

David Carr knows the situation Joe Burrow is walking into.

And considering the way his own career started after being chosen first overall, he’s hoping things work out differently for the Bengals’ No. 1 overall pick.

Carr was sacked 76 times as a rookie quarterback for the expansion Texans in 2002, setting the stage for a career that never took off. The Bengals certainly struggled up front last year, after 2019 first-rounder Jonah Williams missed his entire rookie season with an injury.

Carr told Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer that he hopes that line is better this year, to give Burrow a chance.

“The offensive line needs to improve,” Carr said. “It’s only gonna be about what they put around him. It’s all it’s gonna be.”

Carr was sacked 249 times in his first five seasons with the Texans, but also underwhelmed on his own merits, before settling in as a backup with the Panthers, Giants, and 49ers.

Now working as an analyst at NFL Network, he’s confident that Burrow can handle the situation, and is the most ready of this year’s quarterback class to make an impact. But he said Burrow needs to take control of the team from the moment he walks in (whenever that may be).

“When you’re young you have a tendency to not be as assertive because there are older guys in the room,” Carr said. “I didn’t speak up as much as I should have. I would say do what you’re comfortable with. Obviously learn the system, ingrain yourself with the team. But the quarterback is king. That’s what you kind of have to remember because the team is only gonna go as far as you are. If you’re not comfortable with something, then you need to do it a different way.

“You don’t want to come off as a jerk or a guy who comes into the room and just demands all your way. But the sooner you learn what you like and the sooner you’re comfortable and you know what you’re comfortable with in that system, get more of that.”

And hopefully, Burrow will have a better chance to stay on his feet, which would allow him to show the kind of talent and leadership he displayed at LSU last year.