Dolphins cut Taco Charlton

The only tacos in Miami today are to go.

The Dolphins announced the release of defensive end Taco Charlton.

That takes care of the question as to whether they’d pick up his fifth-year option, though that probably was never much of a question.

They claimed the former Cowboys first-rounder off waivers in September, and he led the team with five sacks in 10 games, but was also a healthy scratch late in the season.

They signed defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson during their busy free agent shopping.