Eagles cut Marken Michel, River Cracraft

The Eagles waived receivers Marken Michel and River Cracraft, the team announced Thursday.

The moves come as no surprise considering the Eagles restocked the position with rookies.

Cracraft, 25, went undrafted out of Washington State in 2017. He signed with the Broncos.

Cracraft was on and off the Broncos’ practice squad, seeing some time on the active roster the past three seasons.

He has played nine games, including one last season. Cracraft has averaged 3.3 yards on 12 punt returns and 14.3 yards on three kickoff returns.

Cracraft has one career catch for 44 yards.

The Eagles signed him to their practice squad Dec. 24 before signing him to a futures contract after the season.

Michel, 26, has never played a regular-season game. He joined the Eagles’ practice squad last Dec. 5 and signed a futures contract after the season.