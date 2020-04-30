Judge dismisses Oakland’s lawsuit against the Raiders, NFL

Getty Images

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the city of Oakland against the Raiders, the NFL, and the league’s other 31 team owners, Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Oakland filed the federal antitrust and breach of contract lawsuit in 2018, seeking to recover financial losses tied to the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas.

The Raiders are scheduled to begin playing at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this season. The $2.5 billion, 65,000-seat stadium remains under construction, with seven construction workers having tested positive for COVID-19.

The Raiders moved back to the Oakland Coliseum from Los Angeles in 1995. NFL owners approved the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas in 2017.

Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero of the Northern District of California tossed Oakland’s case Thursday, saying none of the city’s damages are eligible for compensation under the Clayton Act, according to the newspaper. The Clayton Act provides recovery of injury to business or property.

The judge also said the city failed to prove it suffers harm by the NFL allowing only 32 franchises. Oakland argued the NFL could have 42 teams with any city over 700,000 supporting one.