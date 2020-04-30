Justin Jefferson vows to make teams that passed on him “pay”

Posted by Charean Williams on April 30, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT
Getty Images

Henry Ruggs went 12th overall to the Raiders. The Broncos drafted Jerry Jeudy with the 15th choice. The Cowboys had CeeDee Lamb fall to them at 17. The Eagles selected Jalen Reagor at No. 21.

Justin Jefferson‘s unanticipated wait ended with the 22nd choice when Vikings called his name.

“I mean, yes,” Jefferson said Thursday on The Zach Gelb Show when asked if he was surprised by the wait. “I felt like I was the best receiver in this draft class, and being the fifth receiver off the board, it kind of was a shocker. But also having that on my shoulder going into this next season with Minnesota, I’m definitely excited to show the world what I have.”

Jefferson made 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns in LSU’s national championship season.

He vows that every team that passed on him will pay for their mistake.

“Every single person that picked a receiver instead of me are going to pay,” Jefferson said. “I’m going to show them that I am the better receiver than the pick that they had. . . . I’m definitely excited to go into Minnesota and [compete] for [a] Super Bowl.”

The Vikings traded Stefon Diggs to Buffalo for the 22nd overall choice, which they used on Jefferson. So Jefferson faces the pressure of replacing Diggs.

Diggs averaged 82 catches for 1,075 yards and eight touchdowns over the past two seasons.

“I never really was afraid of pressure,” Jefferson said. “I never really was trying to avoid pressure. Pressure busts pipes. So in order to control everything, you just kind of got to be your own. You got to go in this time, this zone, that you have to be in, having to work out by yourself. You kind of have to be in right now. I’m just putting in the time and the effort and just doing all these workouts, just trying to stay in shape and just trying to go into Minnesota with my mind focused on what I have to accomplish.”

16 responses to “Justin Jefferson vows to make teams that passed on him “pay”

  2. The later a player goes in the first round, usually the better the team. The player may sacrifice a bit of slot money, but their team likely will have more success, leading to a more enjoyable experience. It sure worked out okay for Randy Moss, as that 98 team won a ton of games. Then again, it is hard to predict the success of first round WRs. Could be a Moss or Diggs, could be a Treadwell.

  3. “I felt like I was the best receiver in this draft class”

    Welcome to the club, kid.

    This just in, everyone thinks they’re the best.

  4. Everybody that feels that they got slighted in the draft says this, but very few actually back it up. We’ll see, young man.

  7. Uh-huh. You haven’t done NUTTEN yet at the PRO level…..let’s talk in 2 full years.

  8. Nothing like today’s cupcakes who are more worried about feeling disrespected than to actually man up and take what they have and to do the most with it.

    I instantly hope this clown fails. So sick of today’s cupcake athletes.

    I was watching some youtube/NFL rebroadcasts of games from the 80’s/90’s and it was so wonderful to see real men playing real football. Today’s youth have no idea how easy they have it. Now you can barely breathe on someone and you get fined. During that classic period of football, real men hit real hard and hit real men. And then they wiped the mud off their hands and did it again.

  9. Alan Light says:
    April 30, 2020 at 4:24 pm
    Nice to hear, JJ. Welcome to World Class. You’ll find it was worth waiting for….
    ————
    How true! He thought he was part of a talented squad at LSU, wait until he steps on the field in Minnesota! This year’s draft added to what was already the best overall team in the league, coached by the best overall coaching staff! Nothing is stopping us from winning it all this year! And the year after that, and the year after that… !!!

  10. Just focus on the Minnesota Vikings and getting to the super bowl. Don’t worry about any other teams. Going 22nd in the first round is awesome. There were some great WRs. Tom Brady went in the 6th round. I never heard one peep out of him about feeling disrespected or how he was going to make the other teams pay. In fact, I never hear anything from Brady. Joe Montana went in the 3rd round. I don’t remember hearing him complain either. Just play football and let everyone else do the talking. That seems to have worked out ok for Brady and Montana. By the way, Justin Jefferson is a beast. Best hands in the draft class. Catches everything. Big money receiver. Reminds me a lot of the HOFer Chris Carter.

  11. I don’t think he’ll be happy for very long in Minnesota.
    They’ve had some big issues there between the current QB and the receiving corps.

    Kirk Cousins showing up Adam Thielen on the sideline trying to teach him to run a post pattern on national tv.
    I’ve personally never seen anything quite so embarrassing during such a big game.

    And Stefon Diggs practically begging to get the Hell out of Minnesota for a year.
    Management tried to placate him and despite the big money contract he signed, he couldn’t get out of there fast enough.
    And now it’s reported that he’s thrilled to be in Buffalo.
    That’s right, thrilled to be in Freakin’ Buffalo.

    I’m telling you, where there’s smoke, there’s fire.
    And there’s a whole lotta smoke coming out of the West side of the river.
    It’s almost like somebody’s house is on fire.

  12. lesepi says:
    April 30, 2020 at 4:29 pm
    Nothing like today’s cupcakes who are more worried about feeling disrespected than to actually man up and take what they have and to do the most with it.

    I instantly hope this clown fails. So sick of today’s cupcake athletes.

    —————————————————————-

    Ok, Boomer.

  13. so glad that one of the Jefferson brothers is gonna make it in the NFL, bummed its with the Vikings.

  15. I get tired of athletes vowing to make the teams that passed on them pay, but at least he’s found a way to motivate himself.

    I’ve heard of a team that had a Hall of Fame quarterback that had to trade up in the first round to draft a backup to get the guy motivated to play his best.

  16. cheeseisfattening says:
    April 30, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    So glad the Vikings choose this guy instead of trading up for a reach back up QB
    __________

    Let’s talk in 5 years, when both of us have a lot more clarity on the choice.

