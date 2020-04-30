Justin Jefferson vows to make teams that passed on him “pay”

Getty Images

Henry Ruggs went 12th overall to the Raiders. The Broncos drafted Jerry Jeudy with the 15th choice. The Cowboys had CeeDee Lamb fall to them at 17. The Eagles selected Jalen Reagor at No. 21.

Justin Jefferson‘s unanticipated wait ended with the 22nd choice when Vikings called his name.

“I mean, yes,” Jefferson said Thursday on The Zach Gelb Show when asked if he was surprised by the wait. “I felt like I was the best receiver in this draft class, and being the fifth receiver off the board, it kind of was a shocker. But also having that on my shoulder going into this next season with Minnesota, I’m definitely excited to show the world what I have.”

Jefferson made 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns in LSU’s national championship season.

He vows that every team that passed on him will pay for their mistake.

“Every single person that picked a receiver instead of me are going to pay,” Jefferson said. “I’m going to show them that I am the better receiver than the pick that they had. . . . I’m definitely excited to go into Minnesota and [compete] for [a] Super Bowl.”

The Vikings traded Stefon Diggs to Buffalo for the 22nd overall choice, which they used on Jefferson. So Jefferson faces the pressure of replacing Diggs.

Diggs averaged 82 catches for 1,075 yards and eight touchdowns over the past two seasons.

“I never really was afraid of pressure,” Jefferson said. “I never really was trying to avoid pressure. Pressure busts pipes. So in order to control everything, you just kind of got to be your own. You got to go in this time, this zone, that you have to be in, having to work out by yourself. You kind of have to be in right now. I’m just putting in the time and the effort and just doing all these workouts, just trying to stay in shape and just trying to go into Minnesota with my mind focused on what I have to accomplish.”