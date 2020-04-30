Kliff Kingsbury on Josh Jones lasting to third round: Did he kill somebody last night?

Getty Images

There were plenty of mock drafts that projected former University of Houston tackle Josh Jones going in the first round and those that didn’t often had him coming off the board early in the second round.

Jones had to wait a lot longer, however. He didn’t get picked in either of the first two rounds and finally came off the board when the Cardinals made him the 72nd overall pick.

Before that pick, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury called Houston head coach Dana Holgorson, who helped Kingsbury break into coaching, to make sure there wasn’t anything that the team missed when they looked into Jones.

“We’re calling saying, ‘What’s going on, did he kill somebody last night?” Kingsbury said on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, via the Cardinals website. “‘Is there something we don’t know about? What’s the issue?’ They were kind of scratching their heads as well.”

There wasn’t anything of the sort, so the Cardinals took Jones and now they’ll work on getting him up to speed for the NFL. Jones thinks it will help that he’s moving into a familiar offense and that he’s “driven” by how things played out in the draft to prove the Cardinals right for ending his slide.