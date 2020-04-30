NBA could finish season at Disney World

Getty Images

As the NFL makes plans for its 2020 season, it’s important to consider how other sports leagues are handling their own situations, since whatever those leagues do could provide the basis for what the NFL does.

The NBA wants to finish its 2019-20 season, and one possibility for completing the season has become Disney World in Orlando.

The one-location model avoids the issue of different approaches in different states with different rules and regulations and requirements for playing games. And if the players and coaches and other critical staff can be kept away from the rest of society, extensive, continuous testing would not be required.

It’s basically the Bio-Dome concept, which has been mentioned for baseball and for the Premier League and for hockey and, inevitably, will be floated as a way to play football season in a way that doesn’t necessitate the testing of every individual who enters a facility every time that person prepares to walk through the doors.

The availability, or not, of widespread, efficient testing continues to be the factor that could force football and other sports toward the one-location, Bio-Dome solution. Sports leagues cannot justify hogging tests if they’re not available to the general public. Thus, unless there’s enough testing to go around, the sports leagues will have to find a way around the need to test again and again and again.

The only way could be gathering in one place for all games. And like every other answer to every other question, this specific potential solution gives rise to plenty of questions, including whether players would have their families with them in the Bio-Dome, or whether players would be expected to separate from their families for the duration of the season.

Also, and perhaps most importantly, will it be possible to persuade young men with a high concentration of testosterone and a low concern for catching the virus to voluntarily remain inside the bubble, if the bubble is located within relatively close proximity to establishments that young men with high concentrations of testosterone and low concern for catching viruses would be tempted to visit? If only one player sneaks out of the bubble and returns with COVID-19, the 2020 season instantly would be over.

That’s why it makes sense for the NFL to watch closely and carefully the strategies implemented by other leagues. The flaws go from being theoretical to practical if the league can study the experiences of other sports, assuming that any of them can find a path back to playing games before September.