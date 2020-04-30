NBA could finish season at Disney World

As the NFL makes plans for its 2020 season, it’s important to consider how other sports leagues are handling their own situations, since whatever those leagues do could provide the basis for what the NFL does.

The NBA wants to finish its 2019-20 season, and one possibility for completing the season has become Disney World in Orlando.

The one-location model avoids the issue of different approaches in different states with different rules and regulations and requirements for playing games. And if the players and coaches and other critical staff can be kept away from the rest of society, extensive, continuous testing would not be required.

It’s basically the Bio-Dome concept, which has been mentioned for baseball and for the Premier League and for hockey and, inevitably, will be floated as a way to play football season in a way that doesn’t necessitate the testing of every individual who enters a facility every time that person prepares to walk through the doors.

The availability, or not, of widespread, efficient testing continues to be the factor that could force football and other sports toward the one-location, Bio-Dome solution. Sports leagues cannot justify hogging tests if they’re not available to the general public. Thus, unless there’s enough testing to go around, the sports leagues will have to find a way around the need to test again and again and again.

The only way could be gathering in one place for all games. And like every other answer to every other question, this specific potential solution gives rise to plenty of questions, including whether players would have their families with them in the Bio-Dome, or whether players would be expected to separate from their families for the duration of the season.

Also, and perhaps most importantly, will it be possible to persuade young men with a high concentration of testosterone and a low concern for catching the virus to voluntarily remain inside the bubble, if the bubble is located within relatively close proximity to establishments that young men with high concentrations of testosterone and low concern for catching viruses would be tempted to visit? If only one player sneaks out of the bubble and returns with COVID-19, the 2020 season instantly would be over.

That’s why it makes sense for the NFL to watch closely and carefully the strategies implemented by other leagues. The flaws go from being theoretical to practical if the league can study the experiences of other sports, assuming that any of them can find a path back to playing games before September.

  1. “And if the players and coaches and other critical staff can be kept away from the rest of society, extensive, continuous testing would not be required.”

    That would also require any workers at the hotels they’d be put up in to be tested, any security staff for the hotels and game day venues, any other staff involved from Disney/the hotels in any way.

    You can’t just quarantine/test the coaches, players and refs and have this work. And to get the hotel cleaning staff and food service workers etc to quarantine, the NBA will have to cough up to pay them a heck of a lot more than they normally get paid.

    Then there’s the food deliveries to the hotels etc. The list goes on. It is not so simple.

  4. I don’t think it is worse the risk. End this season and forget about the playoffs. It only take one player to infect the entire group of NBA superstars.

  5. Hey Patrick Mahomes! You just won the Super Bowl!

    What are you going to do next?

    “I’m getting the heck out of Disney Land!”

  6. I wasn’t aware that Disney World even had a basketball court. But, I guess, the most important thing from the players perspective will be whether or not the clubs are open.

  8. I applaud the NBA for at least exploring possible solutions. It’s funny how many fans get bent out of shape over the various leagues looking at unconventional ways of starting or finishing their seasons. Personally, I’d rather watch an imperfect NBA playoffs than no playoffs at all.

    In the NBA’s case, why not just have a week for practices and scrimmages followed by a truncated remainder of the regular season schedule (maybe 5-6 games over 10-14 days). At that point the playoffs start and half the teams are free to go back home. Keep the first two rounds of the playoffs to five game series (over 7-10 days), and then all but 4 teams are at home. The conference finals and championship series could be seven games each but still played at a much faster rate than traditionally done since there’s no travel and they don’t have to compete with other sports at this point.

  9. The NBA wants desperately to gift Lebron another title shot. Lebron is doing a thumb press behind the scenes since he only has so much time left.

  10. fordbw says:
    April 30, 2020 at 11:29 am
    I wasn’t aware that Disney World even had a basketball court. But, I guess, the most important thing from the players perspective will be whether or not the clubs are open.

    ———

    Their Wide World of Sports complex has a bunch of facilities. It’s huge. Only thing they don’t have is an ice rink.

  11. The lack of innovation by the sports leagues is odd.

    How easy would it be to have a golf tournament with 2 players & camera crew on each hole only?

    The NBA could easily have the biggest game of H-O-R-S-E ever, with the aid of technology.

    The thinking of “how do we jam what we always do in this current situation” is not the kind of thinking that’s needed if you want to pull off sporting events.

  12. The bio dome concept is not going to be implemented. Florida is going to open up and sports athletes are going to have to assume the same risks the rest of society takes in performing their non-essential role.

